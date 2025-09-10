Russians are training militants to work in occupation administrations - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are recruiting militants from the Russian Federation to work in "administrations", for whom they have developed a special program. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are "closing" the personnel deficit at the expense of militants from the Russian Federation. The program with the absurd name "Zaporizhzhia Heroes" was filled with people who have no relation to the region. - the message says.

It is noted that the Russians were able to find only 21 candidates to work in the Zaporizhzhia administrations.

"They will be taught for a month by teachers brought from Moscow, after which they will be sent to offices," the CNR added.

Recall

Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have launched a campaign to "re-educate" history teachers. Teachers are forced to undergo special courses to teach a version of history favorable to Moscow.

Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD