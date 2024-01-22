Russian troops have been storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Makiivka, Luhansk region, since early morning. The Russian army launched air and numerous artillery strikes on the village itself. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lisogor, UNN reports.

Since early morning, the positions near Makiivka have been under constant attack by Russians. The village was hit by an air strike. As well as numerous artillery strikes. As well as the neighboring Nevske. The consequences of the destruction will be clarified when the security situation is favorable - wrote Lisogor on Telegram.

According to him, six more attacks were repelled in Bilohorivka. The enemy opened precision fire on this settlement and Karmazynivka. The occupants attacked Serebryansky forest from the air.

Addendum

Lysogor also said that in response to a request from the FSB department for the so-called "lPR," the occupation Ministry of Education requires heads of educational organizations to provide lists of current employees who started working there before February 21, 2014. They will be checked for "ideology".

In addition, an order was reportedly circulated to educational institutions to remove literature published in Ukrainian from libraries.

Both fiction, if there are any left, and science - in particular, methodological publications and manuals developed and published directly by these institutions, the RMA chairman said.

