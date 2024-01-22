Russians kill two more residents of Donetsk region - RMA

In Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region on January 21: in Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 4 more people in the region were injured over the day.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, as indicated, Russians have killed 1835 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4488 others. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.