Russians kill two more residents of Donetsk region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Two civilians in Donetsk region were killed and four injured as a result of Russian armed aggression, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration. Since February 24, 1835 civilians have been killed and 4488 others wounded in Donetsk region.
In Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.
Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region on January 21: in Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka
According to him, 4 more people in the region were injured over the day.
Addendum
Since February 24, 2022, as indicated, Russians have killed 1835 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4488 others. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.