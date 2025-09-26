Russians are moving troops through temporarily occupied Donetsk in the direction of Pokrovsk

Active redeployment of Russian troops is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy continues to strengthen its positions, using temporarily occupied Donetsk as the main transit center for equipment and personnel. This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation," writes UNN.

At least 10 trucks with ammunition, buses with "manpower" and accompanying cars were recorded by our sources on the march from Russia through Donetsk and further in the direction of Pokrovsk. - the report says.

It is noted that all equipment was without tactical markings – a trend previously observed in Mariupol. According to experts, markings may be applied after arrival at combat zones to conceal the real scale and routes of redeployment.

Recall

On September 25, the Russian army lost 940 servicemen, 14 artillery systems, and 2 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.09.25 amount to 1,106,430 personnel.