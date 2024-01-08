russians "accidentally" dropped a bomb on occupied Rubizhne

During the morning shelling of Ukraine, the russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the occupation authorities, UNN reports.

Details

The so-called head of the "lPR" Pasichnyk admitted that a russian plane had launched an "abnormal launch" of a munition over Rubizhne during a combat mission.

The occupation authorities claimed that there were no casualties as a result of the "incident", but residents of nearby houses were evacuated in an emergency. In particular, five people, including two children, were sent to temporary accommodation centers.

The rest decided to move to relatives and friends on their own.

An investigative team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Emergencies and the military commandant's office, are working at the site. Experts are making a decision to neutralize the munition.

For reference

The FAB-250 is a Soviet aerial bomb equipped with an explosive warhead. The munition weighs 250 kg and is used by the aviation of the russian federation, as well as some post-Soviet republics and some countries that import them.

Due to the long flight range of these aircraft, russians can drop bombs on advanced Ukrainian positions without entering the Ukrainian air defense zone.

Recall

During a massive missile attack on Ukraine on January 2, a russian munition also fell in the Voronezh region. One of the missiles launched at Ukraine fell in the village of Petropavlivka.

As a result , four russians were injured, more than 100 houses, a school, a house of culture, an administration building, as well as five cars and a tractor were damaged.

