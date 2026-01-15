$43.180.08
Astrologer claims resonance between Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope and events in the country during the planetary alignment
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 1388 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 6336 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 30293 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 30571 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 32403 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32077 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26513 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22399 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19478 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
Publications
Exclusives
Shahed-136

Russian UAV hit a civilian house in Sumy region, four children wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

A Russian drone attacked a house in the Putyvl community of Sumy region, injuring four children aged 6 to 17. They received assistance on the spot without hospitalization.

Russian UAV hit a civilian house in Sumy region, four children wounded

On Wednesday, January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region, where civilians were present. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

This happened around 11:15 PM: the enemy attacked a civilian house with a drone. As a result of the strike, four children were injured - a 13-year-old boy and girls aged 17, 15, and 6.

They received assistance on the spot without further hospitalization.

Under the procedural guidance of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

Recall

As a result of the night drone attack by the Russians, stained glass windows were damaged in the Lviv Church of Olga and Elizabeth.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv