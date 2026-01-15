Russian UAV hit a civilian house in Sumy region, four children wounded

On Wednesday, January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region, where civilians were present. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

This happened around 11:15 PM: the enemy attacked a civilian house with a drone. As a result of the strike, four children were injured - a 13-year-old boy and girls aged 17, 15, and 6.

They received assistance on the spot without further hospitalization.

Under the procedural guidance of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

