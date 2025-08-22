Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three wounded

On the afternoon of August 22, Russian troops attacked the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Three people were wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kramatorsk. The Russians attacked the private sector - about 10 explosions occurred

According to him, among the wounded, two were admitted to traumatology in a moderately severe condition, one has minor injuries.

Numerous houses were also damaged. The final consequences are being established.

There have been no safe places left in Donetsk region for a long time! Evacuate in time