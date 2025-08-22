Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three wounded

$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 3448 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 3536 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 5268 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10039 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 9540 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15128 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 17252 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12273 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 09:34 AM
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13167 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 08:26 AM
Putin is biding his time and believes "in Ukraine's fall according to the Vietnamese scenario" - Center for Countering Disinformation
August 22, 06:29 AM
In China, 7 dead, 9 missing due to cable snap at bridge construction site
August 22, 06:32 AM
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"
August 22, 08:13 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
10:17 AM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
11:46 AM
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
03:31 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 2660 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 5268 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10039 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15128 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Black Sea
Kharkiv Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
10:17 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
August 22, 02:18 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Cruise missile
Euro
Qods Mohajer-6

Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On August 22, Russian troops shelled the private sector of Kramatorsk, causing 10 explosions. Three people were injured, two of them in moderate condition.

Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three wounded

On the afternoon of August 22, Russian troops attacked the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Three people were wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kramatorsk. The Russians attacked the private sector - about 10 explosions occurred

- Filashkin reported.

According to him, among the wounded, two were admitted to traumatology in a moderately severe condition, one has minor injuries.

Numerous houses were also damaged. The final consequences are being established.

There have been no safe places left in Donetsk region for a long time! Evacuate in time

- emphasized the head of the OVA.

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction21.08.25, 02:57 • 23351 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
International Monetary Fund
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk