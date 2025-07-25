Russian troops are failing to make significant progress at the front despite outnumbering - Zelenskyy

Russians are failing to make significant progress on the front line, despite being significantly outnumbered. Sometimes they try to infiltrate Pokrovsk in small groups, but are destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers, the President told reporters, according to UNN.

Details

They are not advancing. It is very difficult for our guys there. And it is difficult everywhere. And it is very difficult for the "Russians" - which is good for us. And the "Russians" do not want to fight. Except for their leadership. And all this is felt - the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that there are many Russians and they are indeed trying to make a breakthrough, but they have no serious success.

There are more of them. More pressure. More mobilization. Therefore, we have more risks. They are indeed trying to make a breakthrough. They have no serious breakthroughs. They understand that they will get a beating. And therefore they are conducting more military-information operations - the head of state emphasized.

The President added that Russian invaders are trying to enter Pokrovsk using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. At the same time, they are filming videos to show their alleged successes.

There was one time when they tried to consolidate 12 people. They try to shoot some video: put a flag, filmed... and all are destroyed by our defenders - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Due to the large number of drones on the contact line, Russians cannot use armored vehicles, so they resort to the tactic of small assault groups. These groups sometimes reach Pokrovsk, but they are detected and destroyed.