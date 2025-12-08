$42.060.13
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 16756 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 29714 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 27229 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 31953 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 55519 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64803 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68464 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59574 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61936 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

As a result of the UAV strike on Fastiv, the roofs of buildings caught fire over an area of 1500 square meters. The blast wave damaged a private house and administrative buildings.

Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops attacked Fastiv with drones, causing fires and damage, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region: Russian troops again attacked the city of Fastiv with UAVs," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, the roofs of a 3-story and a 1-story building caught fire over an area of 1500 square meters. The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.

Firefighters, as indicated, extinguished all fires.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones, 131 neutralized08.12.25, 09:23 • 604 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv