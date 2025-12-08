Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops attacked Fastiv with drones, causing fires and damage, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region: Russian troops again attacked the city of Fastiv with UAVs," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, the roofs of a 3-story and a 1-story building caught fire over an area of 1500 square meters. The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.

Firefighters, as indicated, extinguished all fires.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones, 131 neutralized