Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region in the morning: what is known

Russian troops shelled Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region this morning, and a fire broke out in the hangar of a civilian enterprise, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"January 3, 07:22, Bohodukhiv. A hangar of a civilian enterprise is on fire as a result of shelling. Preliminary, there are no casualties," said Synehubov.

According to him, no Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day. But on January 2, enemy shelling was recorded in three districts of Kharkiv region:

21:16, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. Hit in the open area. 5 private households, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged.

16:10, Bohodukhiv district, Okip village. Two MRLS hit an open area outside the village. No damage was caused.

12:43, Izium district, Borova village. There was a shelling in the center of the village. An excavator, a building of an educational institution, sports and other infrastructure were damaged.

12:25, Kharkiv district, Borshchova village, two hits to the ground were recorded near the village.

