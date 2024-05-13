The Russian strike on Sumy Oblast took the life of a man, his brother and son were injured: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

On May 12, occupants from the territory of the Russian Federation shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopil community in Sumy region with artillery. The attack killed one person and injured two others. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 12, 2024, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopil community of Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attack, a 70-year-old man was killed in one of the houses, his 41-year-old brother and 19-year-old son were injured.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Subsequently, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SBU Office in Sumy region.

Recall

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded in the region.