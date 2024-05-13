The Russian strike on Sumy Oblast took the life of a man, his brother and son were injured: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79766 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250292 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174137 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165396 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225878 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34965 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44559 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38654 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224487 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79744 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112893 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113795 views
The Russian strike on Sumy Oblast took the life of a man, his brother and son were injured: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18924 views

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Krasnopilska community of Sumy region, killing one person and injuring two.

On May 12, occupants from the territory of the Russian Federation shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopil community in Sumy region with artillery. The attack killed one person and injured two others. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 12, 2024, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopil community of Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attack, a 70-year-old man was killed in one of the houses, his 41-year-old brother and 19-year-old son were injured.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Subsequently, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SBU Office in Sumy region.

Recall

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded in the region.

Olga Rozgon

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

