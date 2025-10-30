Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30: 17 injured, including a child, one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30, 17 people were injured, including a two-year-old girl. Rescuers also recovered the body of a man from under the rubble - he died, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Details
As Fedorov noted, the number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.
Medical assistance was needed, among others, for children aged two, three, five, six, eight, and 16 years old
Recall
On the night of October 30, Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured. There was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.
Initially, 4 injured people were reported, but later the number increased to 11, including children.