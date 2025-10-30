Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30: 17 injured, including a child, one person killed

As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30, 17 people were injured, including a two-year-old girl. Rescuers also recovered the body of a man from under the rubble - he died, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

As Fedorov noted, the number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

Medical assistance was needed, among others, for children aged two, three, five, six, eight, and 16 years old - he added.

Recall

On the night of October 30, Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured. There was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Initially, 4 injured people were reported, but later the number increased to 11, including children.