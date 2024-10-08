Russian strikes in Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to over 30

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to more than 30 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"Another attack by the occupants in Kharkiv. Two people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the last day," said Synehubov.

According to him, the liquidation of the consequences continues.

According to the National Police, according to preliminary data, Russians used a UMPK-250 against the civilian population of Kharkiv today.

One of the enemy's shells hit the adjacent territory in a residential area. The facades and windows of four nine-story buildings were damaged. Five people were wounded. A man and a woman who were on the street at the time of the shelling sustained injuries incompatible with life. They are being identified. Police medics of the Special Police Regiment are providing assistance to the victims.