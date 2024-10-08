Russian strikes in Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to over 30

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101496 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163963 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142163 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171575 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140892 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92517 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108371 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110488 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187958 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140892 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137472 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154400 views
Actual
Russian strikes in Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to over 30

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18638 views

Two people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the Russian strikes on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used FAB-250 from UMPK against civilians.

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to more than 30 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"Another attack by the occupants in Kharkiv. Two people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the last day," said Synehubov.

According to him, the liquidation of the consequences continues.

Add

According to the National Police, according to preliminary data, Russians used a UMPK-250 against the civilian population of Kharkiv today.

One of the enemy's shells hit the adjacent territory in a residential area. The facades and windows of four nine-story buildings were damaged. Five people were wounded. A man and a woman who were on the street at the time of the shelling sustained injuries incompatible with life. They are being identified. Police medics of the Special Police Regiment are providing assistance to the victims.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
fab-250FAB-250
kharkivKharkiv

