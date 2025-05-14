Russian strike on Sumy: one person died, seven injured

As a result of the Russian strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy community, one person died and seven more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to the RMA, three of the injured are in extremely serious condition.

Recall

Acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar reported that the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.