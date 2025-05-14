There are victims as a result of the missile strike on Sumy - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Sumy, launching a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility. There is information about the victims, the consequences of the strike are being clarified.
The Russians attacked Sumy, an industrial infrastructure facility was under missile attack. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
The enemy launched a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. Preliminary reports indicate casualties
As added in the RMA, the consequences of the strike are still being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.
Recall
Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported that the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.