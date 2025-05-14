There are victims as a result of the missile strike on Sumy - OVA

The Russians attacked Sumy, an industrial infrastructure facility was under missile attack. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

The enemy launched a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. Preliminary reports indicate casualties - the report says.

As added in the RMA, the consequences of the strike are still being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported that the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.