There are victims as a result of the missile strike on Sumy - OVA

$41.500.04
46.090.07
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20128 views

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33314 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59968 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54135 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63177 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145863 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60503 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161489 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88791 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
12:09 PM • 20145 views

09:23 AM • 39658 views

09:07 AM • 43936 views

08:02 AM • 58336 views

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145874 views
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12439 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17804 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26678 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55248 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113658 views
There are victims as a result of the missile strike on Sumy - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1808 views

Russian troops attacked Sumy, launching a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility. There is information about the victims, the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

There are victims as a result of the missile strike on Sumy - OVA

The Russians attacked Sumy, an industrial infrastructure facility was under missile attack. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

The enemy launched a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. Preliminary reports indicate casualties 

- the report says.

As added in the RMA, the consequences of the strike are still being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Recall

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported that the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.

Alona Utkina

Brent
$66.03
Bitcoin
$103,926.20
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$34.91
Золото
$3,188.15
Ethereum
$2,606.93