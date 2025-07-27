$41.770.00
Russian strike on Stepnohirsk: two civilians killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were found at the site of a destroyed house. The deaths occurred as a result of yesterday's strike by Russian multiple rocket launcher systems on the frontline settlement.

After yesterday's strike by Russian rocket systems on the frontline village of Stepnohirsk, the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were found at the site of a destroyed house. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as written by UNN.

Details

The bodies of two people were found today in the ashes at the site of a house destroyed by Russia in Stepnohirsk

- the post says.

Fedorov explained that yesterday, the Russians struck the frontline village with multiple rocket launcher systems, as a result of which one of the houses was destroyed and a fire broke out at the impact site. A 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died in it.

Addition

Yesterday, as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, fires broke out. There was also a hit on a non-residential building.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
Tesla
