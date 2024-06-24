Russian strike on Odessa: it is known about two victims

In Odessa, it is known about two victims of the attack of the Russian army this morning, said the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov, reports UNN.

As a result of the Russian attack, hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Odessa. Rescuers and operational services are working on the site. Now it is known about two victims Trukhanov said.

In addition, the mayor said that the rescuer of the volunteer detachment of the Ku "Municipal Guard" saved a dog that was under the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that Odessa suffered an enemy strike, hit the civilian infrastructure of the city, a fire occurred, it is known about the victims.