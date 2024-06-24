Russian strike on Odessa: it is known about two victims

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92482 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121063 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143656 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181806 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92482 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87270 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105063 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101264 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121063 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1658 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4904 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11962 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13583 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17534 views
Russian strike on Odessa: it is known about two victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21069 views

Two people were injured in a Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.

Russian strike on Odessa: it is known about two victims

In Odessa, it is known about two victims of the attack of the Russian army this morning,  said the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov, reports UNN

As a result of the Russian attack, hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Odessa. Rescuers and operational services are working on the site. Now it is known about two victims

Trukhanov said.

In addition, the mayor said that the rescuer of the volunteer detachment of the Ku "Municipal Guard" saved a dog that was under the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that Odessa suffered an enemy strike, hit the civilian infrastructure of the city, a fire occurred, it is known about the victims. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
