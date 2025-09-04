$41.360.01
Russian strike on Odesa: warehouse and truck damaged, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On the night of September 4, Russian troops attacked Odesa, causing a fire in a warehouse and damaging a truck. More than 40 firefighters extinguished the blaze; there were no casualties.

Russian strike on Odesa: warehouse and truck damaged, no casualties

Russian troops attacked Odesa on the night of September 4: a fire broke out in a warehouse, and a truck was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 40 firefighters from the SES, the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine, and volunteers quickly localized and extinguished the fire.

There were no casualties as a result of the strike, the service added. They also published photos and videos of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of September 4, explosions were heard in Odesa due to a Russian drone attack.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa