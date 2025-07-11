$41.820.05
Погода
+24°
2m/s
45%
747mm
Russian strike on Odesa: number of injured rises to 11, an animal killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In Odesa, the number of injured has risen to 11 people as a result of the Russian attack. A car service station, residential buildings, and a stable were damaged, where one animal was killed.

The number of injured in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 11, a stable was damaged, one animal died, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Odesa. Russia attacked the city with attack drones. Currently, 11 people are known to have been injured. Information is being updated 

- the message says.

In addition, a fire broke out, damaging a car service station building, residential buildings, and a stable. One animal died.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, as a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, a stable, and cars were damaged. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Odesa
