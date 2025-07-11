Russian strike on Odesa: number of injured rises to 11, an animal killed
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, the number of injured has risen to 11 people as a result of the Russian attack. A car service station, residential buildings, and a stable were damaged, where one animal was killed.
Odesa. Russia attacked the city with attack drones. Currently, 11 people are known to have been injured. Information is being updated
In addition, a fire broke out, damaging a car service station building, residential buildings, and a stable. One animal died.
Recall
