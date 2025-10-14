Russian strike on medical facility in Kharkiv: 100 patients transferred to other locations - Ministry of Health

As a result of the Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv on October 13, patients were injured. Some of them were transferred to other medical facilities, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, 57 patients were affected, seven of whom sustained secondary shrapnel wounds from glass, while the rest experienced an acute stress reaction.

The Ministry of Health also added that over 100 patients have been transferred to other departments and medical facilities. Doctors are conducting additional examinations, and other hospital staff continue to work.

Recall

On October 13, at about 9:50 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. A medical facility, garage boxes, 19 vehicles, and the premises of a civilian enterprise were damaged.