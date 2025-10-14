$41.610.01
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6882 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 9392 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9494 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 13046 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13967 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15700 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17534 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27247 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34904 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Publications
Exclusives
Russian strike on medical facility in Kharkiv: 100 patients transferred to other locations - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

As a result of the Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv on October 13, 57 patients were injured, seven of whom sustained shrapnel wounds. Over 100 patients have been transferred to other departments and medical facilities.

Russian strike on medical facility in Kharkiv: 100 patients transferred to other locations - Ministry of Health

As a result of the Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv on October 13, patients were injured. Some of them were transferred to other medical facilities, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, 57 patients were affected, seven of whom sustained secondary shrapnel wounds from glass, while the rest experienced an acute stress reaction.

The Ministry of Health also added that over 100 patients have been transferred to other departments and medical facilities. Doctors are conducting additional examinations, and other hospital staff continue to work.

Recall

On October 13, at about 9:50 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. A medical facility, garage boxes, 19 vehicles, and the premises of a civilian enterprise were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineHealthCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv