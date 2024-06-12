Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of victims rises to 8, four more missing

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the death toll has risen to 8 people, at least 21 people were injured. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Kryvyi Rih. The death toll has risen to 8. At least 21 people were injured, including two children. Another 4 people are missing - Klymenko said.

Add

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the enemy launched a missile attack on residential areas of the city this afternoon.

"The search operation is ongoing. Employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, utilities, and volunteers are doing everything possible to save as many people as possible. Dog handlers with search dogs and psychologists are working at the scene. The police are documenting another war crime of Russia,” he summarized.

Recall

On June 12, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office reportedthat seven people were killed and 20 wounded in the attack.