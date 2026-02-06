$43.140.03
Russian strike on Druzhkivka: "Havrylivskyi" market suspends operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The city authorities of Druzhkivka have temporarily closed the "Havrylivskyi" market after the shelling that claimed the lives of 7 people and injured 17. Entrepreneurs are advised to cease operations until the security situation stabilizes.

Russian strike on Druzhkivka: "Havrylivskyi" market suspends operations

The city authorities of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, have decided to temporarily suspend the operation of the Havrylivskyi market. It was recently shelled by Russian occupiers, killing 7 people and injuring 17. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Druzhkivka City Military Administration.

Details

The decision was made by the commission on technogenic-environmental safety and emergency situations: business entities operating on the market territory are recommended to temporarily cease their activities until the security situation stabilizes.

Failure to follow the recommendations may lead to a repeat of similar tragedies. The community's priority is to preserve the life and safety of every person. We ask for your understanding of the situation. Further decisions will be announced additionally after the security situation stabilizes.

- stated in the message of the city administration.

Additionally

On the morning of February 4, Russians shelled the market in Druzhkivka with cluster munitions. At least 7 people were reported killed, and 8 more were injured.

Later, the number of injured increased to 15 people.

Given the deteriorating security situation, PrivatBank decided to close its branch in Druzhkivka. Bank employees will continue to work in Kramatorsk, 20 kilometers from Druzhkivka.

Currently, 11 branches are operating in the Donetsk region.

Recall

On the night of February 6, Kirovohrad region suffered a massive attack by missiles and drones. In Oleksandriia district, residential buildings and power lines were damaged, and in Kropyvnytskyi district, a warehouse building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
PrivatBank
Kramatorsk