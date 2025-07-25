$41.770.01
Russian strike on Chernivtsi on July 12 claimed 4 lives: a volunteer died in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska, severely wounded during the Russian strike on July 12 on a residential building in Chernivtsi, died in the hospital. She had been a volunteer at the front since 2015 and was actively involved in volunteering.

Russian strike on Chernivtsi on July 12 claimed 4 lives: a volunteer died in the hospital

The Russian military strike on Chernivtsi on July 12 claimed the lives of 4 people - a volunteer died in the hospital, said the head of the Chernivtsi OVA Rusla Zaparanyuk in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Russia killed 4 people in Chernivtsi. Unfortunately, today in the hospital, a seriously wounded Chernivtsi resident died - 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska, who had been in a coma since the enemy strike on July 12 on an apartment building.

- Zaparanyuk wrote.

"In 2015, Ilona volunteered to go to the front to defend Ukraine, without military experience. After demobilization, she actively engaged in volunteer work and supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine until her last day. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal and bright memory…" - stated the head of the OVA.

The death toll in Chernivtsi increased after the Russian missile strike on July 1216.07.25, 18:26 • 13272 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
