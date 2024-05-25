Russian strike in the center of Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 12

As a result of the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 12. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

"As of this moment, 12 people have been injured as a result of the strike in the center of Kharkiv," said Sinegubov.

Previously

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv again . Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the target was a dense residential area.

Recall

The number of victims has increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.