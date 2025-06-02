$41.530.00
46.800.00
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 32070 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 94682 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 125628 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 73698 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 158325 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 145689 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 119821 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107742 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 107064 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126389 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. Intelligence has data on the preparation of another massive strike by the Russian Federation.

Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

In the Black Sea, on combat duty, there are two enemy ships, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN

Details   

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on 02.06.2025, Russia keeps missile carriers on combat duty in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 12 ships to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; 6 ships to the Sea of Azov, 4 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts, as intelligence has data on Russia's preparation of another massive strike. 

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media01.06.25, 16:36 • 2866 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
