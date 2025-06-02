Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

In the Black Sea, on combat duty, there are two enemy ships, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on 02.06.2025, Russia keeps missile carriers on combat duty in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 12 ships to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; 6 ships to the Sea of Azov, 4 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts, as intelligence has data on Russia's preparation of another massive strike.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media