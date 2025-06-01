Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media

$41.530.00
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 4488 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

01:29 PM • 12680 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

12:56 PM • 14360 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 15298 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 61258 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 102533 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 103133 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 104776 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 104894 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 125848 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

June 1, 05:26 AM • 17372 views

Map of hostilities in Ukraine as of June 1, 2025

June 1, 06:00 AM • 10372 views

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses
June 1, 06:49 AM • 24851 views

June 1, 06:49 AM • 24851 views

In the Lviv region, a woman tried to import medicines worth over a million hryvnias from Poland
June 1, 07:07 AM • 9784 views

June 1, 07:07 AM • 9784 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW
June 1, 08:28 AM • 11211 views

June 1, 08:28 AM • 11211 views
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
June 1, 04:00 AM • 61279 views

June 1, 04:00 AM • 61279 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform
May 30, 02:15 PM • 179507 views

May 30, 02:15 PM • 179507 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste
May 30, 01:52 PM • 197826 views

May 30, 01:52 PM • 197826 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction
May 30, 12:00 PM • 205350 views

May 30, 12:00 PM • 205350 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?
May 30, 10:40 AM • 304710 views

May 30, 10:40 AM • 304710 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes
12:31 PM • 6488 views

12:31 PM • 6488 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 102542 views

May 31, 04:00 PM • 102542 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home
May 30, 12:39 PM • 81956 views

May 30, 12:39 PM • 81956 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film
May 30, 08:06 AM • 115530 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 115530 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days
May 30, 07:19 AM • 99789 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 99789 views
Shahed-136

Euro

Telegram

Kalibr (missile family)

Fox News

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

According to Russian media, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul. The Russian delegation has already left for Istanbul.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for June 2 at 13:00. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Russian "Media", negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for June 2 at 13:00. The meeting will take place in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. 

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has declared its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state.

On June 1, the Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky went to Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine. Lavrov said that Russia is ready to present a memorandum on overcoming the crisis.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Ukraine
