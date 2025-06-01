Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on June 2 at 13:00 - Russian media

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for June 2 at 13:00. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Russian "Media", negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for June 2 at 13:00. The meeting will take place in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has declared its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state.

On June 1, the Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky went to Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine. Lavrov said that Russia is ready to present a memorandum on overcoming the crisis.