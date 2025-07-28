Russian propaganda prepares new information attacks on Ukraine - CCD NSDC

$41.780.01
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Tags
Authors
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 18186 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 31589 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 27686 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 31782 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 44540 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 221730 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 196944 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 167181 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 187124 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 57979 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 31806 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 34312 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 31756 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 31895 views
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian propaganda prepares new information attacks on Ukraine - CCD NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda regarding rallies in Ukraine and information operations in frontline regions. False reports about evacuation and discrediting of Ukraine are expected.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda over the next two weeks. Information operations are expected regarding rallies, frontline regions, discrediting negotiations in Istanbul, and undermining trust in Ukrainian air defense, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts that in the next two weeks, Russian propaganda will intensify its use of the topic of rallies in Ukraine in its information campaigns. Enemy resources are expected to spread false claims that the Ukrainian people are allegedly demanding "capitulation," "overthrow of power," and "an end to the war at any cost."

- reported the CCD NSDC on social media.

In addition, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, "an intensification of enemy information operations aimed at residents of frontline regions of Ukraine is expected." "In particular, false messages will be spread about the alleged evacuation of military administration employees, provocative 'leaks' on behalf of Ukrainian military or local authorities, etc., with the aim of intimidating people and creating the impression of a collapse of the Armed Forces' defense," the report says.

"It is also expected that the Russians will continue information manipulations - from attempts to discredit Ukraine in the context of negotiations in Istanbul to promoting the topic of prisoner exchange and undermining trust in the Ukrainian air defense forces," the CCD NSDC emphasized.

Presented as an "anti-American coup": Russia launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine, using "anti-corruption protests"24.07.25, 18:50 • 4048 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
