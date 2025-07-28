Russian propaganda prepares new information attacks on Ukraine - CCD NSDC

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda over the next two weeks. Information operations are expected regarding rallies, frontline regions, discrediting negotiations in Istanbul, and undermining trust in Ukrainian air defense, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts that in the next two weeks, Russian propaganda will intensify its use of the topic of rallies in Ukraine in its information campaigns. Enemy resources are expected to spread false claims that the Ukrainian people are allegedly demanding "capitulation," "overthrow of power," and "an end to the war at any cost." - reported the CCD NSDC on social media.

In addition, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, "an intensification of enemy information operations aimed at residents of frontline regions of Ukraine is expected." "In particular, false messages will be spread about the alleged evacuation of military administration employees, provocative 'leaks' on behalf of Ukrainian military or local authorities, etc., with the aim of intimidating people and creating the impression of a collapse of the Armed Forces' defense," the report says.

"It is also expected that the Russians will continue information manipulations - from attempts to discredit Ukraine in the context of negotiations in Istanbul to promoting the topic of prisoner exchange and undermining trust in the Ukrainian air defense forces," the CCD NSDC emphasized.

