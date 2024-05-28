Russian oligarch Verkhovsky's ship transferred to state ownership

Ukraine has nationalized the large fishing trawler Bukhta Sokolovskaya, which was part of the commercial "fleet" of the sanctioned oligarch Oleksandr Verkhovsky. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The High Anti-Corruption Court in its decision in case 991/3912/24 satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to impose a sanction on Oleksandr Hryhorovych Verkhovskyi to recover assets for the state's revenue. The large freezer fishing trawler Bukhta Sokolovskaya was nationalized.

Aleksandr Grigorievich Verkhovsky is a Russian businessman who was a member of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation from 2012 to 2017, where he represented the legislative (representative) body of state power of the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation. As a member of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in 2014, O. G. Verkhovsky voted in favor of bringing the Russian armed forces into the territory of Ukraine.

In early 2023, he declared his support for a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the press service of the Ministry of Justice reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the nationalization of Ukrainian oil and gas assets of Russian oligarch Eduard Khudaynatov worth half a billion hryvnias.