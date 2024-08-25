Russian officials ordered to delete official correspondence on Telegram - Baza

In Russia, officials have been instructed to delete official correspondence on Telegram. According to Baza, such an instruction was given to senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as to some large businessmen, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baza's sources, such an instruction was given to employees of a number of law enforcement agencies, as well as officials of the presidential administration and the government of Russia. In addition, according to the sources, such an instruction was given to senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as to some large businessmen.

At the same time, some of the officials interviewed by Baza said that they had not received instructions to delete the correspondence. However, they expect such instructions from their superiors next Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier, after the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov at the Paris airport, French media quoted a source close to the investigation as saying that French intelligence agencies would seek access to Telegram correspondence related to criminal networks and sanctioned companies and individuals.