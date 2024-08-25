Russian officials ordered to delete official correspondence on Telegram - Baza

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135060 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231478 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169183 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162400 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215808 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112849 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202554 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 40947 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44345 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 36846 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104334 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99057 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231478 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216164 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99057 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104334 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156943 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155786 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159628 views
Russian officials ordered to delete official correspondence on Telegram - Baza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23561 views

Russian officials and businessmen have been instructed to delete their official correspondence on Telegram. This is connected to the detention of Pavel Durov and the possible access of French intelligence services to correspondence on the messenger.

In Russia, officials have been instructed to delete official correspondence on Telegram. According to Baza, such an instruction was given to senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as to some large businessmen, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baza's sources, such an instruction was given to employees of a number of law enforcement agencies, as well as officials of the presidential administration and the government of Russia. In addition, according to the sources, such an instruction was given to senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as to some large businessmen.

At the same time, some of the officials interviewed by Baza said that they had not received instructions to delete the correspondence. However, they expect such instructions from their superiors next Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier, after the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov at the Paris airport, French media quoted a source close to the investigation as saying that French intelligence agencies would seek access to Telegram correspondence related to criminal networks and sanctioned companies and individuals.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

