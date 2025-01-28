Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker collides with a bulk carrier in the Kara Sea: video

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71760 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92332 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134081 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103730 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113407 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102298 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117842 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54777 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 71760 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155906 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20817 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112408 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139842 views
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker collides with a bulk carrier in the Kara Sea: video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27267 views

The 50 Years of Victory icebreaker collided with the Yamal. Kretshet”. The collision damaged the icebreaker's hull, but the crews were not injured.

a Russian icebreaker and a dry cargo ship collided in the Kara Sea. The moment was captured on video, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel 112.

Details

The Russian nuclear-powered ship 50 Years of Victory sailed to the aid of the Yamal. Kretshet to guide it through the ice, but things did not go according to plan. The icebreaker hit the bulk carrier with its port side and sustained damage to the hull.

Image

According to 112, the crews were not injured, the reactor unit was intact, the cargo ship was released from the ice captivity and "the ships went on with their business.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

