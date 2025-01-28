Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker collides with a bulk carrier in the Kara Sea: video

a Russian icebreaker and a dry cargo ship collided in the Kara Sea. The moment was captured on video, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel 112.

Details

The Russian nuclear-powered ship 50 Years of Victory sailed to the aid of the Yamal. Kretshet to guide it through the ice, but things did not go according to plan. The icebreaker hit the bulk carrier with its port side and sustained damage to the hull.

According to 112, the crews were not injured, the reactor unit was intact, the cargo ship was released from the ice captivity and "the ships went on with their business.