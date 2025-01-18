Russian missile strike on Kyiv: information about the fourth dead was not confirmed

Three people were killed in the morning Russian attack on Kyiv, the information about the fourth victim was not confirmed, three more people were injured, and an industrial building, a catering establishment, a business center, a shopping center, and the Lukyanivska metro station were damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office and the head of the MBA Timur Tkachenko reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed. As of 12:00, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv - a security guard of a catering establishment and a man and a woman who were in a minibus," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"This morning in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, three people were killed in a Russian attack - two men aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Fortunately, the information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed," confirmed Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA.

According to him, three more victims received medical care on the spot, but refused to be hospitalized.

"A production building was partially destroyed with a subsequent fire on the 3rd floor, as well as a catering facility, a business center, a shopping center, a store, and 10 cars. The entrance and exit of the Lukyanivska metro station were also damaged. All services are now working at the scene, and water supply should be restored within a day," Tkachenko said.

Addendum

On the morning of January 18, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kyiv .

Mayor: three people confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack