“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: information about the fourth dead was not confirmed

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: information about the fourth dead was not confirmed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39093 views

Three people were killed as a result of a morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. A shopping center, Lukyanivska metro station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Three people were killed in the morning Russian attack on Kyiv, the information about the fourth victim was not confirmed, three more people were injured, and an industrial building, a catering establishment, a business center, a shopping center, and the Lukyanivska metro station were damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office and the head of the MBA Timur Tkachenko reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed. As of 12:00, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv - a security guard of a catering establishment and a man and a woman who were in a minibus," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"This morning in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, three people were killed in a Russian attack - two men aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Fortunately, the information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed," confirmed Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA.

According to him, three more victims received medical care on the spot, but refused to be hospitalized.

"A production building was partially destroyed with a subsequent fire on the 3rd floor, as well as a catering facility, a business center, a shopping center, a store, and 10 cars. The entrance and exit of the Lukyanivska metro station were also damaged. All services are now working at the scene, and water supply should be restored within a day," Tkachenko said.

Addendum

On the morning of January 18, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kyiv

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

