Mayor: three people confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the deaths of three people as a result of an enemy attack on the capital, UNN reports.

Details

"We have confirmed the information about three dead as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Addendum

As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential building, an administrative building, a business center, a shop and cars were damaged by enemy shelling, police said.

Earlier, 4 victims of the Russian strike were reported.