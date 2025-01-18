Mayor: three people confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirms that three people were killed in an enemy attack on the capital. Earlier, four people were reported dead.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the deaths of three people as a result of an enemy attack on the capital, UNN reports.
Details
"We have confirmed the information about three dead as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
Addendum
As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
In Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential building, an administrative building, a business center, a shop and cars were damaged by enemy shelling, police said.
Earlier, 4 victims of the Russian strike were reported.