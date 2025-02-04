Russian missile strike on Izyum: number of casualties rises to 43

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Izyum in Kharkiv region, 170 apartments were damaged, 43 people were injured, 24 people were hospitalized, including two children, three of the injured are in serious condition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

More than 40 people sought medical assistance, 24 were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition. Among the victims are a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Their condition is average - Syniehubov wrote.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, "There are already 43 injured in Izium after a Russian missile strike on the city. Three of them are children". "Unfortunately, 5 people died," the agency said.

The search and rescue operation has been completed. "According to our information, there are currently no people under the rubble," the RMA head said.

According to Sinegubov, 170 apartments in the city were damaged as a result of enemy shelling, with windows smashed. "We are promptly sewing up windows and doors, as well as conducting rounds of apartments and houses. Specialized services have already begun to eliminate the consequences," he said.

Recall

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary data, a ballistic missile was used and hit an administrative building.

Search and rescue operations have now been completed in Izium after a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city center, with three children among the more than 30 injured and five people killed.