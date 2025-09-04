$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 14371 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 15418 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 14616 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 31960 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38189 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 40805 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37483 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71158 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27817 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: casualties - MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops struck a humanitarian demining mission with a missile. One person was killed, two were injured.

Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: casualties - MVA

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched a missile strike on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and two more were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, writes UNN.

Details

The missile strike was launched on employees of a humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out demining work in the area. As of now, one person has been killed and two injured.

- Bryzhynskyi noted.

Currently, emergency services are working at the scene, and medical assistance is being provided to the victims.

This is not the first time that Russian troops have deliberately attacked groups engaged in humanitarian work in de-occupied territories. The Ukrainian authorities emphasize that such strikes are war crimes, as they undermine the safety of the civilian population and violate the norms of international humanitarian law.

Recall

In Chernihiv, explosions were recorded amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises. Bryzhynskyi initially reported that explosions were recorded within the city.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
charity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv