Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: casualties - MVA

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched a missile strike on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and two more were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, writes UNN.

Details

The missile strike was launched on employees of a humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out demining work in the area. As of now, one person has been killed and two injured. - Bryzhynskyi noted.

Currently, emergency services are working at the scene, and medical assistance is being provided to the victims.

This is not the first time that Russian troops have deliberately attacked groups engaged in humanitarian work in de-occupied territories. The Ukrainian authorities emphasize that such strikes are war crimes, as they undermine the safety of the civilian population and violate the norms of international humanitarian law.

Recall

In Chernihiv, explosions were recorded amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises. Bryzhynskyi initially reported that explosions were recorded within the city.