Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 15

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
09:32 AM • 2886 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 4940 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 13641 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 11870 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 20531 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 34660 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 47552 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40997 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42132 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38910 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.3m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in powerDecember 1, 01:41 AM • 6400 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 15799 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 23196 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 11880 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 10097 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 3380 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 13638 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 20530 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 66426 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 103645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 38 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 3276 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 66430 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 52010 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 68354 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
Fox News
Shahed-136

Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The number of people injured in the missile strike on Dnipro has risen to 15. Three are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest have been hospitalized, and six are in serious condition.

Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 15

In Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 15 people: three are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized, and six are in serious condition. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

15 people, according to updated data, were injured in Dnipro. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the injured are in serious condition.

- the report says.

Addition

On December 1, Dnipro suffered a Russian missile attack; earlier, three dead and eight injured were reported. All services are working at the scene.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro