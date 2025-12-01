Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 15

In Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 15 people: three are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized, and six are in serious condition. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

15 people, according to updated data, were injured in Dnipro. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the injured are in serious condition. - the report says.

Addition

On December 1, Dnipro suffered a Russian missile attack; earlier, three dead and eight injured were reported. All services are working at the scene.