Russian missile attack on Poltava: Kuleba calls on allies to speed up delivery of latest air defense systems to Ukraine

After the Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the allies on CNN and called for strengthening Ukraine's air shield, UNN reports.

The Foreign Minister called for accelerating the delivery of the latest air defense systems to Ukraine and strengthening Ukraine's air shield and ability to counter enemy ballistic attacks.

"I don't know how many more such tragedies have to happen for all the promises of our partners to supply air defense systems to be fulfilled," the minister said.

MP, member of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures