Russian military shelled five communities in Sumy region

During the day of June 6, the Russian military carried out 19 attacks on the Sumy region, 75 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

There were mortar attacks (10 explosions) in the banking community.

Belopolskaya hromada was shelled with mortars (13 explosions) and artillery (7 explosions); there was also an FPV drone attack.

The Krasnopol community was hit with artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).

There were mortar attacks in the Ottoman community (17 explosions).

The Russian military dropped 12 mines on the Velikopisarevskaya hromada. Artillery attacks (3 explosions), dropping explosives from a drone (1 explosion) and an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion) were also recorded.

