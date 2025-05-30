Russian losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1140 Russians and destroyed 35 enemy artillery systems
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 29, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1140 Russian soldiers and destroyed 35 artillery systems. Total enemy losses exceeded 986,000 people.
In the past 24 hours, on May 29, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/30/25 are approximately:
- personnel - 986080 (+1140) people eliminated
- tanks - 10865 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles - 22647 (+2)
- artillery systems - 28421 (+35)
- MLRS - 1398 (+1)
- air defense equipment - 1172 (+1)
- aircraft - 372 (0)
- helicopters - 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 38070 (+71)
- cruise missiles - 3265 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers - 50089 (+74)
- special equipment - 3902 (0)
Data is being updated.
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
