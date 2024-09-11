Russian informant detained for spying on Ukrainian artillery near Chasovyi Yar

SBU CI detained another Russian agent operating in Donetsk region. The offender was spying on Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Kramatorsk sector. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

First of all, the agent tried to identify the combat positions of the AFU artillery, which keeps under fire control the occupiers' assault groups trying to capture Chasiv Yar. The enemy was also interested in the locations of the largest concentration of military equipment and ammunition depots of the Defense Forces, - the statement said.

Details

The occupiers remotely recruited a 52-year-old resident of frontline Druzhkivka to collect intelligence. To recruit the man, the racists used his friend, who left Ukraine for Russia in 2014 and later joined the Russian Guard's operational brigade.

While staying in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, the militant acted as a "liaison" and passed information to the Russians.

The SBU timely exposed a Russian agent in Druzhkivka, documented his criminal actions and detained him.

During the searches, his cell phone and SIM cards, which he used to communicate with the aggressor, were seized.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

