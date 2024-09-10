They worked for racists: former official of Kupiansk city council and agitator from Kherson detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122574 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153326 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143148 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112440 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187785 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74917 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45609 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56055 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84963 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63177 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187786 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214528 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202600 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17447 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150289 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149506 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144481 views
They worked for racists: former official of Kupiansk city council and agitator from Kherson detained

They worked for racists: former official of Kupiansk city council and agitator from Kherson detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30188 views

The SBU detained a former official of Kupiansk city council and a campaigner from Kherson who collaborated with the occupiers. They face up to 10 years in prison for collaboration.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more collaborators in Kharkiv and Kherson who collaborated with Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

One of the defendants is a former official of the Kupyansk City Council who, after the seizure of the community, voluntarily joined the local Russian occupation administration. There he was appointed "chief specialist of the construction department,

- the statement said.

Details

In this "position", the collaborator was engaged in the reconstruction of buildings destroyed by the Nazis for their further transfer to the needs of the aggressor country. First of all, the enemy "quartered" the personnel of the Russian occupation groups and equipped their ammunition depots at such facilities.

After the de-occupation of the community, the collaborator fled to Kharkiv, where he was hiding as an "IDP". SBU officers established his whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment.

Another enemy accomplice was a resident of Kherson. After the seizure of the regional center, she got a job in the occupation "election committee",

- law enforcement officials said.

As a member of the pseudo-institution, the woman was a member of the so-called "mobile voting groups" that visited the homes of local residents and agitated them to support the fake referendum.

At the same time, the collaborator demanded that people sign "ballots on the accession" of the region to the Russian Federation.

After the release of the regional center, the offender remained in the city, where she tried to "lay low" and avoid justice. The SBU documented the criminal actions and detained her.

The SBU investigators served both persons suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);
  • ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 111-1, para. 5 (collaboration activities committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Russian agent detained for burning Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Poltava region09.09.24, 13:17 • 20771 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising