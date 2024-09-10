They worked for racists: former official of Kupiansk city council and agitator from Kherson detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more collaborators in Kharkiv and Kherson who collaborated with Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

One of the defendants is a former official of the Kupyansk City Council who, after the seizure of the community, voluntarily joined the local Russian occupation administration. There he was appointed "chief specialist of the construction department, - the statement said.

Details

In this "position", the collaborator was engaged in the reconstruction of buildings destroyed by the Nazis for their further transfer to the needs of the aggressor country. First of all, the enemy "quartered" the personnel of the Russian occupation groups and equipped their ammunition depots at such facilities.

After the de-occupation of the community, the collaborator fled to Kharkiv, where he was hiding as an "IDP". SBU officers established his whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment.

Another enemy accomplice was a resident of Kherson. After the seizure of the regional center, she got a job in the occupation "election committee", - law enforcement officials said.

As a member of the pseudo-institution, the woman was a member of the so-called "mobile voting groups" that visited the homes of local residents and agitated them to support the fake referendum.

At the same time, the collaborator demanded that people sign "ballots on the accession" of the region to the Russian Federation.

After the release of the regional center, the offender remained in the city, where she tried to "lay low" and avoid justice. The SBU documented the criminal actions and detained her.

The SBU investigators served both persons suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 111-1, para. 5 (collaboration activities committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

