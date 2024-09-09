Russian agent detained for burning Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Poltava region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Russian agent detained for burning Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20770 views

A local resident who was setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities on the instructions of Russian special services was detained in Poltava region. The offender was planning a series of arson attacks on relay cabinets on the main railway lines in the region.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an accomplice of the Russian Federation in Poltava region who was preparing a series of arsons at strategic facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The enemy was targeting relay cabinets on the main railroad lines in the region. The occupiers remotely engaged a local resident from the Lubny district of the region to commit sabotage,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the man came to the attention of Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" in telegram channels. To fulfill the enemy's task, the defendant tracked the locations of potential targets and then watched them with binoculars, choosing a "convenient time" for arson.

At the same time, the offender purchased auxiliary equipment, including a flammable mixture, protective gloves, a knife, and a multifunctional hammer to break down the doors of the power equipment. Having prepared himself in this way, he set fire to the relay cabinet and filmed the fire with his phone camera.

According to the investigation, the offender planned to continue a series of arsons.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect while he was conducting reconnaissance near the new "target". A cell phone with evidence of communication with the occupiers, as well as tools for committing arsons were seized from the detainee.

Image

SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 and Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage, preparation for sabotage committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Chernihiv region , a group of 4 people who were setting fire to railway equipment ordered by Russian special services was neutralized. The saboteurs tried to disrupt the transportation of troops and equipment to the front.

Olga Rozgon

