Russian agent detained for burning Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Poltava region

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an accomplice of the Russian Federation in Poltava region who was preparing a series of arsons at strategic facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The enemy was targeting relay cabinets on the main railroad lines in the region. The occupiers remotely engaged a local resident from the Lubny district of the region to commit sabotage, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the man came to the attention of Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" in telegram channels. To fulfill the enemy's task, the defendant tracked the locations of potential targets and then watched them with binoculars, choosing a "convenient time" for arson.

At the same time, the offender purchased auxiliary equipment, including a flammable mixture, protective gloves, a knife, and a multifunctional hammer to break down the doors of the power equipment. Having prepared himself in this way, he set fire to the relay cabinet and filmed the fire with his phone camera.

According to the investigation, the offender planned to continue a series of arsons.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect while he was conducting reconnaissance near the new "target". A cell phone with evidence of communication with the occupiers, as well as tools for committing arsons were seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 and Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage, preparation for sabotage committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Chernihiv region , a group of 4 people who were setting fire to railway equipment ordered by Russian special services was neutralized. The saboteurs tried to disrupt the transportation of troops and equipment to the front.