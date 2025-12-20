Russian figure skater Desyatov disqualified for life over sexual assault allegations

Russian figure skater Ivan Desyatov, representing the USA, has been banned for life from competitions due to accusations of sexual assault. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Center for SafeSport.

Details

As stated on the website, Ivan Desyatov received a lifetime disqualification from December 19 due to "sexual misconduct."

Addition

On October 18, 2024, the US Center for SafeSport announced that Desyatov had been temporarily suspended from sports competitions pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. In November, Estonian figure skater Solene Mazing stated that she had been a victim of sexual assault by Desyatov.

She claimed that Desyatov sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the CS Golden Spin tournament in Zagreb in 2023, after she had taken medication prescribed to her for sleep following a traumatic brain injury.

Recall

