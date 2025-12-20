Russian figure skater Desyatov disqualified for life over sexual assault allegations
Kyiv • UNN
Russian figure skater Ivan Desyatov, who represents the USA, has been banned from competition for life since December 19 over allegations of sexual misconduct. Estonian figure skater Solene Masing accused him of sexual harassment in 2023.
Russian figure skater Ivan Desyatov, representing the USA, has been banned for life from competitions due to accusations of sexual assault. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Center for SafeSport.
Details
As stated on the website, Ivan Desyatov received a lifetime disqualification from December 19 due to "sexual misconduct."
Addition
On October 18, 2024, the US Center for SafeSport announced that Desyatov had been temporarily suspended from sports competitions pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. In November, Estonian figure skater Solene Mazing stated that she had been a victim of sexual assault by Desyatov.
She claimed that Desyatov sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the CS Golden Spin tournament in Zagreb in 2023, after she had taken medication prescribed to her for sleep following a traumatic brain injury.
Recall
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the disqualification of French tennis player Quentin Folliot for 20 years and a fine of $70,000 for his involvement in match-fixing.