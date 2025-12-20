Russian figure skater Desyatov disqualified for life over sexual assault allegations

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
10:44 AM • 368 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 3714 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 6902 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 9566 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 19931 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 34319 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 25876 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31732 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40171 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 31216 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhotoDecember 20, 01:09 AM • 23695 views
Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepStatePhotoDecember 20, 01:28 AM • 3722 views
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 11190 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 4622 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 10091 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 62593 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 41365 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 49857 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 44170 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 69360 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 19536 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 66804 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 48209 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 45915 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 51982 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

Russian figure skater Desyatov disqualified for life over sexual assault allegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Russian figure skater Ivan Desyatov, who represents the USA, has been banned from competition for life since December 19 over allegations of sexual misconduct. Estonian figure skater Solene Masing accused him of sexual harassment in 2023.

Russian figure skater Desyatov disqualified for life over sexual assault allegations

Russian figure skater Ivan Desyatov, representing the USA, has been banned for life from competitions due to accusations of sexual assault. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Center for SafeSport.

Details

As stated on the website, Ivan Desyatov received a lifetime disqualification from December 19 due to "sexual misconduct."

Addition

On October 18, 2024, the US Center for SafeSport announced that Desyatov had been temporarily suspended from sports competitions pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. In November, Estonian figure skater Solene Mazing stated that she had been a victim of sexual assault by Desyatov.

She claimed that Desyatov sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the CS Golden Spin tournament in Zagreb in 2023, after she had taken medication prescribed to her for sleep following a traumatic brain injury.

Recall

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the disqualification of French tennis player Quentin Folliot for 20 years and a fine of $70,000 for his involvement in match-fixing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World