Russian Federation keeps up to 8 Kalibr missile carriers at sea, stubbornly continues unsuccessful assaults on positions on the left bank of the Dnipro - Southern Defense Forces

Russia keeps a carrier ship with up to 8 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, the enemy does not stop unsuccessful assaults on our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. This was reported on Saturday by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the powerful counter-battery fight does not stop. The enemy stubbornly continues unsuccessful assaults on our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. He resorted to them 10 times over the past day and, suffering losses, returned to his original positions. Our soldiers continue efforts to expand the bridgehead," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said in a Telegram post.

As noted, the occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, artillery and tank shelling, use attack drones of various types, and resort to targeted missile strikes from tactical aircraft.

"There are 2 enemy small arms ships in the Black Sea, including 1 missile carrier equipped with 8 Kalibr missiles. In the Sea of Azov, 1 enemy ship is on combat duty," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

