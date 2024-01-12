ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110921 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140698 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283128 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Number of enemy assaults on the left bank of Dnipro river decreased four times - Humeniuk

Number of enemy assaults on the left bank of Dnipro river decreased four times - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28845 views

Occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro River reduced the number of attacks by four times, effective return fire destroyed enemy equipment, reports Natalia Humeniuk.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, the occupiers reduced the number of assaults by 4 times. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past day we recorded 3 assaults. This is 4 times less than in the previous days, when they tried to assault 10-12 times a day. Mostly they try to do it without equipment, in short runs 

- said Natalia Humeniuk.

Details

According to Humeniuk, the counter-battery fight on the left bank of the Dnipro is quite effective.

Yesterday, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 18 units of enemy armored vehicles, 11 of which were heavy artillery and self-propelled vehicles, including Hyacinth.

In addition, a boat, an antenna station used by the occupiers to control FPV drones, two observation posts, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and a field ammunition point were destroyed.

All this makes the enemy's work extremely difficult and makes their attacks completely ineffective and less quantitative, explained Humeniuk.

Recall

The Russian army suffers heavy losses in equipment due to Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery shelling in the Krynky area on the left bank of the Dnipro. the Russians are unable to counter the Ukrainian FPV drones due to a lack of electronic warfare assets in the area. 

READ MORE: 64 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the day - General Staff

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

