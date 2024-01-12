Number of enemy assaults on the left bank of Dnipro river decreased four times - Humeniuk

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, the occupiers reduced the number of assaults by 4 times. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past day we recorded 3 assaults. This is 4 times less than in the previous days, when they tried to assault 10-12 times a day. Mostly they try to do it without equipment, in short runs - said Natalia Humeniuk.

Details

According to Humeniuk, the counter-battery fight on the left bank of the Dnipro is quite effective.

Yesterday, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 18 units of enemy armored vehicles, 11 of which were heavy artillery and self-propelled vehicles, including Hyacinth.

In addition, a boat, an antenna station used by the occupiers to control FPV drones, two observation posts, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and a field ammunition point were destroyed.

All this makes the enemy's work extremely difficult and makes their attacks completely ineffective and less quantitative, explained Humeniuk.

Recall

The Russian army suffers heavy losses in equipment due to Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery shelling in the Krynky area on the left bank of the Dnipro. the Russians are unable to counter the Ukrainian FPV drones due to a lack of electronic warfare assets in the area.

READ MORE: 64 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the day - General Staff