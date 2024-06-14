ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russian Federation attacks Donetsk region with bombs, artillery and Grad: nine casualties in 24 hours

Russian Federation attacks Donetsk region with bombs, artillery and Grad: nine casualties in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20883 views

Nine civilians were injured and 57 civilian objects, including residential buildings, shops, pharmacies, administrative buildings and libraries, were damaged as a result of hostile shelling of 10 localities in Donetsk region by Russian troops over the past day.

Nine civilians were injured as a result of hostile shelling of settlements in Donetsk region over the last day. More than fifty destructions were recorded, including apartment buildings, shops, a pharmacy, an administrative building and a library. UNN reports with reference to the police of the region. 

Details 

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy struck 2085 times in the region. 

The Russian army shelled 10 localities: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Selydove, Toretsk, the villages of Ostre, Zhelanne, Kurakhivka, New York, and the villages of Zorya and Novozhelanne.

57 civilian objects were damaged, including 36 residential buildings.

The occupiers dropped an UMPB D-30 SN bomb on Selydove, injuring six civilians. Twenty-nine civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed, including 13 apartment buildings and a private house, 4 shops, 2 pharmacies, administrative buildings, a library, a cafe, and cars.

The number of wounded due to Russian airstrike on Selydove increased to 614.06.24, 08:27 • 26216 views

Three civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling - in Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove and Toretsk.

The Russians attacked New York City with two KAB-250 bombs, damaging 14 private homes.

The enemy bombed Zhelanne from the air, destroying an apartment building.

The village of Zorya was shelled by Russian troops with Grad multiple rocket launchers, 4 private houses were damaged. A private house and a gym were damaged in Ostrich.

The police also said that 73 more people, including 16 children, were evacuated from Donetsk region over the day. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation, 169,719 people have been evacuated, including 20,123 children and 7,078 people with disabilities.

Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhia with three Iskander-M missiles at night - Evlash14.06.24, 10:00 • 34801 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

