Nine civilians were injured as a result of hostile shelling of settlements in Donetsk region over the last day. More than fifty destructions were recorded, including apartment buildings, shops, a pharmacy, an administrative building and a library. UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy struck 2085 times in the region.

The Russian army shelled 10 localities: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Selydove, Toretsk, the villages of Ostre, Zhelanne, Kurakhivka, New York, and the villages of Zorya and Novozhelanne.

57 civilian objects were damaged, including 36 residential buildings.

The occupiers dropped an UMPB D-30 SN bomb on Selydove, injuring six civilians. Twenty-nine civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed, including 13 apartment buildings and a private house, 4 shops, 2 pharmacies, administrative buildings, a library, a cafe, and cars.

Three civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling - in Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove and Toretsk.

The Russians attacked New York City with two KAB-250 bombs, damaging 14 private homes.

The enemy bombed Zhelanne from the air, destroying an apartment building.

The village of Zorya was shelled by Russian troops with Grad multiple rocket launchers, 4 private houses were damaged. A private house and a gym were damaged in Ostrich.

The police also said that 73 more people, including 16 children, were evacuated from Donetsk region over the day. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation, 169,719 people have been evacuated, including 20,123 children and 7,078 people with disabilities.

