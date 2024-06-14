The number of wounded due to Russian airstrike on Selydove increased to 6

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232465 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162588 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147210 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216303 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202997 views

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45316 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48982 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105162 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100699 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100699 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159806 views
The number of wounded due to Russian airstrike on Selydove increased to 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26217 views

A Russian airstrike on a residential area in Selydove, Donetsk region, injured 6 civilians aged 62 to 93, damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's airstrike on a residential area in Selydove, Donetsk region, has increased to 6, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 13, 2024, at 21:10, the occupiers dropped an air bomb on a residential area in the city of Selydove, Donetsk region. Previously, the enemy used a D-30SM UMPB against the civilian population.

"As a result of the shelling, six residents aged 62 to 93 were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and shrapnel wounds and bruises," the prosecutor's office said.

It was also reported that at least 10 multi-storey residential buildings, a private household, shops, cafes and a pharmacy were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously

Five victims were reported in Selidove.

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

