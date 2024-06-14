The number of wounded due to Russian airstrike on Selydove increased to 6

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's airstrike on a residential area in Selydove, Donetsk region, has increased to 6, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 13, 2024, at 21:10, the occupiers dropped an air bomb on a residential area in the city of Selydove, Donetsk region. Previously, the enemy used a D-30SM UMPB against the civilian population.

"As a result of the shelling, six residents aged 62 to 93 were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and shrapnel wounds and bruises," the prosecutor's office said.

It was also reported that at least 10 multi-storey residential buildings, a private household, shops, cafes and a pharmacy were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously

Five victims were reported in Selidove.