Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11681 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
russian economy is already degrading, let's support this process even more - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about the degradation of the russian economy and the need to intensify this process. He noted that the russian dictator can see the consequences of such regimes using Iran as an example.

russian economy is already degrading, let's support this process even more - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the russian economy is already degrading and this process needs to be supported even more. The President emphasized that russian dictator vladimir putin can see from his friends in Iran what such regimes come to and to what backwardness they lead their country, reports UNN.

I instructed the team to prepare some additional opportunities for cooperation within the coalition of the willing - something that will strengthen our common security architecture. Today, the Russians again absolutely openly and absolutely cynically said that they "do not want" to go for a ceasefire. russia wants to fight. They are still threatening something. This means that they are not yet hurt by the pressure exerted by the world. Or they are trying very hard to pretend. Well, the russian economy is already degrading. We will support this process even more. Ayatollah putin can see from his friends in Iran what such regimes come to and to what backwardness they lead their country 

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He emphasized that there will be even more decisions for the sake of restoring security.

Recall

kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said that russia does not intend to conclude a truce with Ukraine, as it has a "strategic advantage" in the war. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to peskov's words, noting that this message is more for Western politicians who do not understand the russian mentality, that russia does not need a ceasefire because they want to advance on the front, and as long as the West does not make the necessary efforts, russia will fight.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
