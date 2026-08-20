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Russian drones struck Odesa region: a restaurant was damaged, four people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Russia attacked Odesa region with strike drones. One unmanned aerial vehicle damaged the facade and glazing of a restaurant, injuring four people.

Russian drones struck Odesa region: a restaurant was damaged, four people injured
illustrative photo

The Odesa region was hit by another Russian attack—this time by drones. A restaurant was damaged, and 4 people are known to have been injured, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said on social media Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. One of them damaged the facade and glazing of a restaurant. Unfortunately, as of now, 4 people are known to have been injured

Kiper wrote.

According to him, information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

The south of Odesa region came under a massive Russian attack; there are power outages20.08.26, 08:53 • 3928 views

Julia Shramko

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