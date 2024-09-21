Russian drones attacked power facilities in Sumy region

The invaders launched an air strike on energy facilities in Sumy region. Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Today, late in the evening, enemy forces conducted an air strike on the energy facilities of the Shostka community, using Shahed drones.

Emergency and rescue services have already begun work to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Local authorities are urging residents to follow safety rules and not to ignore air raid warnings.

