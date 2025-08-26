Russian drones active on Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, restrictions possible - RMA

Russian drones have become active on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, attacking civilian transport, and traffic restrictions are possible. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Since yesterday evening, we have observed high activity of Russian drones along the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. The enemy is deliberately attacking civilian transport. Therefore, I strongly urge: do not travel this route unless absolutely necessary. - wrote Prokudin.

He also reminded that information about the activity of Russian UAVs is promptly reported on the Telegram channel "Radar Kherson".

Traffic restrictions are possible on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. In case of detection of enemy drones, the road will be temporarily closed. Please take this into account when planning trips and, if possible, choose another route. Together with the military, we are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation. - Prokudin emphasized.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, 32 settlements in the region, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; damaged 2 multi-story buildings and 15 private houses, a gas pipeline. Due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured, Prokudin reported.